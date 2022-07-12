(Pocket-lint) - This Prime Day one of our favourite wireless gaming headsets is heavily discounted to a highly appealing price.

This is the current flagship from Astro and is a premium headset with features to match. Those features include 2.4Ghz wireless, a convenient charging dock, fantastically comfortable ear cushions and more besides. With Dolby Audio and both optical and 3.5mm input and output options, it's really great option for PC gamers and console users too.

All of that comes at a price though. Usually, the Astro A50 wireless will set you back an eye-watering £299. This Prime Day though it's had £116 knocked off its price.

If the Astro A50 is still a bit too rich for your blood, then not to worry as there are other deals on Astro Gaming products worth a look too. You can see the whole range in both the US and UK here:

The deals include offers on the wired Astro A40 and the already affordable A20 as well.

Writing by Adrian Willings.