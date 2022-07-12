Great savings on Beats Studio 3 Wireless this Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - Almost every time a major shopping event comes along, you'll find the Beats Studio 3 Wireless in and amongst the discounts. Prime Day 2022 is no different, and you can now find Beats top of the line headphones available at a great price.

Whether you're in the US or the UK, you'll find the Beats with around 50 per cent discount on its full, original price. Of course, it hasn't been at that price point for a while now that it's older, but that doesn't mean the Studio 3 deal isn't a good one. It's still a very good price for a great pair of every day headphones.

Beats Studio 3 launched quite a while ago now in consumer electronics terms, but was the company's first pair of noise-cancelling headphones, and among the first to come equipped with the W1 chip for easy Apple device pairing.

What made it special was - unlike other ANC headphones at the time - it processes noise-cancelling in realtime, adapting the sound and level of noise cancelling depending on the sound around you.

What's more, even now in 2022, the 25+ hours of battery life is very strong, and they make for a very comfortable and great-sounding pair of cans. At this low price, they're most definitely worth looking at.

Writing by Cam Bunton.