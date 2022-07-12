(Pocket-lint) - If you were waiting to buy Bose's latest noise-cancelling travel headphones until the price dropped to a more pallatable level, now could well be your time. As part of the wide-reaching Prime Day discounts, the Bose QuietComfort 45 cans are available at their lowest price so far.

They're available with a third of their original price, and in both 'Triple Black' and 'White Smoke' colourways.

Bose QC45 - save $100 Bose's latest noise cancelling headphones are down to their lowest price yet for Prime Day. Now just $229. View offer

Bose QC 45 is the spiritual successor to the QC 35, which was one of the most popular pairs of noise-cancelling headphones on the market. It is, arguably, the best pair of travel headphones you can buy.

Not only is the noise-cancelling market leading, but the design is comfortable, with a practical array of buttons and build that allows them to be easily folded up and stowed away.

It's a combination that makes them great for long haul flights or long commutes on the train. They effectively cut out noise, sound great, and don't take up a huge amount of space in your back.

With up to 24 hours of battery, and fast charging capabilities, you've got more than enough juice to get you through your longest journeys, and a convenient way to keep them filled up.

Writing by Cam Bunton.