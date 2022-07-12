(Pocket-lint) - Prime Day is officially here, and that means great discounts on lots of the most-loved tech, including popular brands. Not to be outdone by its competitors, Bose has dropped the prices of its excellent Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and QuietComfort Earbuds.

Both products have scored really well in reviews, and with consumers, offering fantastic sound and great noise cancelling in an attractive design. Particularly the NC 700.

Bose NC 700 - save 50% Down to half of their original price, the super Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 from Bose are now just £175. View offer

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 were £259 as recently as yesterday, which in itself was a decent discount on its original £349 price point. Now that it's Prime Day, they're down to a very competitive price.

Unlike the QC45, the NC 700 don't fold up into a compact shape for travelling, but the overal design, styling and comfort is sublime, as is the sound and the noise cancelling.

Like its over-ear sibling, the sound and noise cancelling from Bose's flagship in-ear buds are fantastic. The design is a little unconventional, but the tapered shape of the tips means they're very comfortable to wear and don't result in a pressured feeling. Plus, the 'wings' keep them securely in your ears.

Just earlier this week, the price was £232, making this one of the steepest discounts of Prime Day so far. At nearly £100 off since Monday, they're a steal.

Writing by Cam Bunton.