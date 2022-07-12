(Pocket-lint) - Prime Day is officially here, and that means great discounts on lots of the most-loved tech, including popular brands. Not to be outdone by its competitors, Bose has dropped the prices of its excellent Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and QuietComfort Earbuds.
Both products have scored really well in reviews, and with consumers, offering fantastic sound and great noise cancelling in an attractive design. Particularly the NC 700.
Down to half of their original price, the super Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 from Bose are now just £175.
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 were £259 as recently as yesterday, which in itself was a decent discount on its original £349 price point. Now that it's Prime Day, they're down to a very competitive price.
Unlike the QC45, the NC 700 don't fold up into a compact shape for travelling, but the overal design, styling and comfort is sublime, as is the sound and the noise cancelling.
The QuietComfort Earbuds were relatively pricey at launch, but they're now down to a very low £139.
Like its over-ear sibling, the sound and noise cancelling from Bose's flagship in-ear buds are fantastic. The design is a little unconventional, but the tapered shape of the tips means they're very comfortable to wear and don't result in a pressured feeling. Plus, the 'wings' keep them securely in your ears.
Just earlier this week, the price was £232, making this one of the steepest discounts of Prime Day so far. At nearly £100 off since Monday, they're a steal.
More Amazon Prime Day 2022 UK deals
- Fire TV Stick: £17.99 with 55% off
- Fire 7: Save 60%, now £19.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K: Get 54% off at £22.99
- Fire HD 8: Discounted by 61% to £34.99
- Fire TV Cube: Save £55, now just £54.99
- Fire HD 10: £79.99 with £70 off
- Kindle: Half price at £34.99
- Kindle Paperwhite: Save £45, now £94.99
- Echo Auto: £19.99 with 60% discount
- Fire TV Stick Lite: 57% off, now £12.99
- Kindle Oasis: Get a £70 saving at £159.99
- Echo Show 10: £50 discount to £189.99
- Esho Show 15: £189.99 with £50 off
- Echo Dot (4th gen): 42% off, down to £29
- Echo Buds 2nd gen: Now £59.99, saving 50%
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired: Discounted by 28% at £35.99
- Echo Dot (3rd gen): Reduced by 58% to £16.99
- Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): £30 saving, now £44.99
- Ring Video Doorbell: 33% off, down to £59.99
- Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet: Now £39.99, with 60% off
- Echo Dot with Clock (4th gen): 33% off, now £39.99
- Blink Mini: 33% discount to £19.99
- Ring Video Doorbell 4: Save £50, down to £129.99
- Ring Indoor Camera: Reduced by 20% at £39.99
- Blink Outdoor 1-Cam: 50% off, now £44.99
- Ring Spotlight Camera: £60 off to £119.99
- Echo Dot Kids (4th gen): Discounted by 43% to £34