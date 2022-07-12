Sony WH-1000XM4 down to just £209 in Prime Day sales

(Pocket-lint) - With Sony having recently launched its latest WH-1000XM5 with a radical redesign it was predictable that the previous generation WH-1000XM4 would be discounted even further than they had been already during Prime Day.
The former model - the arguably more convenient version which folds up for easy transportation - is now available for just £209 in the UK, dropping £70 since yesterday, representing a 40 per cent discount on the original full retail price. That's a great deal whichever way you look at it.
Sony's previous generation WH-1000XM4 are still excellent headphones, and now they're available for just £209.
Even now that they're older, the WH-1000XM4 is one of the best pairs of headphones currently available, they're ANC cans that sound fantastic, and offer advanced noise cancelling.
With 30 hours of battery life, they can go all day and then some, plus you can activate either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant on them for easy smart assistant access and notification alerts, right in your ears.
WH-1000XM4 can pair with two devices at once, and feature a Speak-to-Chat function that detects when you're talking, reduces your music volume, and then raises it again when you're done.
You could do a lot worse than picking up a pair of £209 WH-1000XM4s this Prime Day if you're in the market for high end headphones at a good price.
