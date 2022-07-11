Logitech's excellent G Pro X headsets get Prime Day deals

(Pocket-lint) - Logitech makes some of our favourite gaming headsets, and its G Pro X range is particularly high-up in our estimations, with impressive sound and comfort levels.

Timed just right for the ramp-up into Amazon's Prime Day deals, you can grab really impressive discounts on both the wired and wireless versions of the headset in the UK, and the wireless model in the US.

For those of us in the UK, the flagship is the G Pro X Wireless, which has great build quality and sounds as good or better than headsets that are significantly more expensive even when it's at full price.

Logitech G PRO X Wireless - save £70 Right now the headset is 32% off, taking it down to £149.00 and making it even better value than it normally is if you want wireless play on PC or PS4/5. View offer

You might, quite understandably, not mind too much about wireless play and want to focus on affordability, which makes the wired version of the headset a seriously great option. It'll work with anything that has a 3.5mm audio port, pretty much, and sounds just the same as its wireless sibling.

If you're in the US, the best offer is on the wireless version for now, as you can see below.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.