Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Headphones
  3. Headphone news
  4. Prime Day headphone news

Logitech's excellent G Pro X headsets get Prime Day deals

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Pocket-lint Logitech's excellent G Pro X headsets get Prime Day deals
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Logitech makes some of our favourite gaming headsets, and its G Pro X range is particularly high-up in our estimations, with impressive sound and comfort levels.

Timed just right for the ramp-up into Amazon's Prime Day deals, you can grab really impressive discounts on both the wired and wireless versions of the headset in the UK, and the wireless model in the US.

For those of us in the UK, the flagship is the G Pro X Wireless, which has great build quality and sounds as good or better than headsets that are significantly more expensive even when it's at full price.

Logitech G PRO X Wireless - save £70

Logitech G PRO X Wireless - save £70

Right now the headset is 32% off, taking it down to £149.00 and making it even better value than it normally is if you want wireless play on PC or PS4/5.

You might, quite understandably, not mind too much about wireless play and want to focus on affordability, which makes the wired version of the headset a seriously great option. It'll work with anything that has a 3.5mm audio port, pretty much, and sounds just the same as its wireless sibling.

Logitech G PRO X - save £35

Logitech G PRO X - save £35

You can pick up the wired version of the G Pro X for just £74.99, down from its regular price of £109.99.

If you're in the US, the best offer is on the wireless version for now, as you can see below.

Logitech G PRO X Wireless - save 22%

Logitech G PRO X Wireless - save 22%

The wireless headset is down from $229.99 to $179.99, making it better value than ever.

More Amazon Prime Day 2022 US deals

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.