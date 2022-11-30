(Pocket-lint) - You don't normally associate the Philips brand with gaming, but that could soon change after the launch of the Philips TAG5106 headset.

Made under licence by MMD, which is also the brand partner for Philips-tagged monitors, the gaming headphones support both 2.4GHz wireless technology (with a USB dongle included) and Bluetooth. That means they can work as capably with a mobile device as a PC or PlayStation, with the ability to switch between the standards using a single button.

There is a 50mm neodymium dynamic magnet driver in each ear and a noise-cancelling boom mic that can be detached, so you can wear them when travelling too. The headset has a closed-back design.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

As well as wireless support, you can also connect the headset to any device (such as an Xbox Wireless Controller) via a 3.5mm jack and included 1.5m cable..

The headset supports DTS Headphone:X 2.0 for 7.1 virtual surround sound and comes with a battery life of up to 45-hours. LED lighting on each ear is provided for styling, while the cups have a distinctive angular look.

The Philips TAG5106 gaming headset is available now, priced at £74.99 in the UK, we're currently awaiting retailer information and European pricing.

Writing by Rik Henderson.