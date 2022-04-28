Running Wings for Life? Here are 7 tips and tricks to help you finish

(Pocket-lint) - Wings for Life describes itself as a World Run, designed to draw in participants from across the globe to run the race on their own terms.

That's different to running a 10k or a marathon in front of the crowds - and with 8 May, race day, not far away, you'll be thinking about what you're going to do on race day.

We've pulled together some tips and tricks to help you get the best out of the day and help you stay ahead of the Catcher Car.

In Wings for Life, there's no start line, just a start time. The Catcher Car - which is like a moving finish line - sets out 30 minutes after the start time. Once the Catcher Car passes you, your race is over.

The aim, therefore, as a runner, is to stay ahead of the Catcher Car and put in as many miles as you can - or as many as you want.

Check out the goal calculator: A great place to start is on the Wings for Life website. There's a handy goal calculator, that unlike a traditional race calculator will take into account the Catcher Car. You can put in the time, distance or pace you think you'll want to aim for, and it will calculate the rest. Comfortable running at 6:07min/km? You'll be able to cover 15km before the Catcher Car reaches you. Use this tool to give yourself a good idea of what you're trying to achieve on race day.

Remember your rest: Hopefully you've been doing some training. As we get closer to race day, it's the bulk of your training you've already done that will pay dividends - but it's useless without rest. You want to be well rested before race day, get a good night sleep and remember to ease back on training in the days before the event.

Plan your nutrition strategy: Nutrition starts before a race and ends after it - including anything you might want to consume on the way. As this is a solo event, there are no refreshments provided, so you'll have to supply your own. Unless you're planning to run a really long way - in which case you probably know what you're doing - it's likely you'll only need to take on a little water. Now is a good time to get used to carrying that bottle and see how comfortable you are drinking on the run.

Get some sporty headphones: There's plenty of research showing that upbeat music can bring benefits, lifting your mood and boosting sports performance. Sports-specific headphones like those from the Philips Go range will meet the demands of your exercise while also sounding great. The range include the Philips Go True Wireless Sports Headphones (TAA7306), Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones (TAA6606), Wireless Sports Headphones (TAA4216), In-ear Wireless Sports Headphones (TAA5205), and In-ear Wireless Sports Headphones (TAA4205).

Find yourself a running playlist: Matching high tempo music to your high heart rate can help motivate you and distract you from the effort and with great headphones you need a great playlist. Dance, metal - whatever gets you going - preload your phone to make your Philips Go headphones sing - and get you over the line.

Recruit a friend: If you're struggling for motivation, recruit a friend to run with you. Just having someone else there can help push you further or faster, or give you someone to chase - and at the end, you've someone to talk to about your race performance.

Remember to have fun: The best thing about the Wings for Life run is you can run as much or as little as you like. Your race only lasts as long as you stay ahead of the Catcher Car - but remember you're out there to have fun, challenge yourself, raise some money - if you've given it your all and you're spent, then at least you can walk home listening to your music.