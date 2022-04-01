(Pocket-lint) - Philips is offering free entry to the Wings for Life World Run when you purchase selected Philips Go headphones.

Anyone can participate in the global event by either running in a location of their choice using the official Wings for Life smartphone app, or with others at one of many organised runs being held around the world.

Everyone around the world starts at the same time, 12pm BST 8 May 2022, and they run as far as possible while being chased by a virtual "Catcher Car". Once it catches up, the distance is logged and when all participants are caught, the final winners are decided.

However, it's not just for fun or game, 100 per cent of each participant's entry fee goes towards spinal cord research to help find a cure for spinal cord injuries. And that's where Philips steps in.

As a headline sponsor for the World Run, Philips will provide a voucher for entry into the race with each supporting product purchased.

Supporting products include the Philips Go True Wireless Sports Headphones (TAA7306), Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones (TAA6606), Wireless Sports Headphones (TAA4216), In-ear Wireless Sports Headphones (TAA5205), and In-ear Wireless Sports Headphones (TAA4205).

The promotion runs until 6 May 2022 with all details and how to register to be found right here.

Good luck!