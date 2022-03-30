Why Philips Go headphones are perfect for sports and exercise

(Pocket-lint) - There's no one-size fits-all when it comes to finding the right earphones to use during workouts and exercise. What works for you might be something completely different to the norm. One company knows this, and also knows that not everyone wants to spend hundreds on earphones or headphones that will be getting mistreated in the gym or out on the trails in extreme weather.

Philips saw a gap in the market here and wanted to bring its combination of advanced tech, quality design and sound quality into the sports headphones.

To cater to different people, Philips has three products, each with their own unique take on providing you with your favourite tunes. So whether you're training on your own, in a group - or taking part in an event like the global Wings for Life run that Philips is sponsoring this year - you can do it, and get great audio while you do it.

True wireless buds have become the go-to earphones for most people, but many of them aren't exactly ideal for moving around a lot in. With Philips' latest TWS sports earphones you get an ear hook built-in that holds them securely to your ears, so that no matter how much you're bouncing up and down, or how quickly you change direction, they'll stay glued to your ears.

They're detachable, and interchangeable too. The buds ship with different colour large over-hooks, plus smaller ones that hug the inside of your ear, if you'd rather not have it hanging over the top of your ear. Useful if you're wearing glasses.

That's not all either. The earbuds feature a built-in heart-rate monitor, so can measure the intensity of your activity, and it's compatible with popular third party tracking apps.

Of course, with any hard workout comes sweat, which can lead to bacteria. And so Philips built in a UV cleaning light system into the charging case. That means you can be sure your buds stay clean even after your most demanding sessions. Add that to IP57 water and dust resistance, and you have a pair of buds that are well equipped to cope with all of your activities.

Over the past couple of years we've seen Bone Conduction headphones become popular among runners. These earphones fix a couple of pain points you have to deal with with regular in-ears.

Firstly, not everyone likes the feel of having something shoved in their ear canal, especially not when running. They can sometimes lead to a pressured feeling that's not very comfortable.

Secondly - and more importantly - they often block out the noise from around you. Sometimes it's just nice to hear nature around you, especially during trail runs. But also from a safety perspective, when running alongside roads, it's much better to be aware traffic noises. These bone conduction headphones in the Philips Go range ensure you can hear your music and hear any cars coming up behind you.

They don't go into your ears at all, and - instead - sit outside your ears and use a bone conduction acoustic system to deliver sound. What's more, with IP67 rating, they'll survive in the summer when there's sweat pouring down you, and can survive in the rain. Plus, with up to 9 hours of playtime, you should find they can keep going throughout your longest sessions.

If big sound is more your deal, there's another option completely different to the other two: Philips Wireless Sport Headphones. These have big drivers, and so big sound, and sit over your ears, rather than inside them.

With 40mm drivers, you get lots of bass, while the closed-back design means you don't annoy other people with your music in the gym. It also helps to cut out some of the noise around you.

They're Bluetooth, but also feature a 3.5mm port so you can plug them into your preferred music player with a cable if you'd prefer to. It also means you can keep using them even if the battery dies - which it won't often thanks to delivering 35 hours of playtime.

Of course, with on-ears, sweat can be a problem, but Philips knew this when designing the headphones, and so built the ear cushions with cooling gel inside them, and made them washable and removable. You can simply pop them off and clean them whenever you want to. They're compact, foldable and lightweight, so easy to carry around.

What's more, they're extremely affordable.

So whether you're wanting in-ears, on-ears, or something else, Philips Go range has the variety to suit most people's needs.