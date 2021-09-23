(Pocket-lint) - A good pair of headphones can be a pretty transformative thing to put on, if you've only ever listened to music on less impressive options like the ones that still come with some phones.

Philips makes a range of the best options around at various price points, but the Fidelio L3 are particularly stunning, a pair of cans that will have you hearing details and layers in your favourite music like never before.

We've been raving about them for some time, including a complete verdict in our five-star review earlier this year, and there are plenty of compelling explanations as to why you should try them out. The best news of all, though, is that we've teamed up with Philips to offer a giveaway for a pair of Fidelio L3s.

All you have to do is enter via the Gleam.io box below, and you'll have a chance to win a pair, earning yourself some superb wireless sound quality in the process.

It's super easy to enter, although you do need to be a UK resident so that we can get the headphones to you, and it'll only take a matter of seconds to throw your name in the hat, so be sure to do so! The competition will close on 30 September 2021, so don't hang about or you'll miss your chance.

Philips Fidelio L3 headphones