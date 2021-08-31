Philips launches Fidelio T1 TWS earbuds with ANC, long battery life and big drivers

(Pocket-lint) - Philips has announced a new product in its premium Fidelio product range. The new Fidelio T1 is a high-spec pair of ANC-equipped TWS (true wireless) earbuds.

Reading down the spec list reveals this new pair of Fidelio in-ear headphones will offer pretty much everything you'd want in a highly capable pair of buds.

Sound is driven by a pair of 10mm drivers. Philips describes its "Fidelio signature sound" as being rich and detailed, with deep bass that's also accurate, plus warm mid-range frequencies and lots of detail.

To enhance the listening experience there's also hybrid noise cancelling. That means that they combine effective passive noise cancelling with ANC (active noise cancelling), to immerse you in your music and block our unwanted external noise.

This is helped by the inclusion of multiple tip sizes and materials. They ship with both silicone and Comply foam ear-tips, to ensure you can get a comfortable and secure fit that works for your ears.

Battery life sounds impressive too, with up to 9 hours of listening time outside of the case and 25 extra provided in the case for a total of 34 hours listening time. And that's with ANC switched on. The battery can last even longer with it switched off.

Bluetooth 5.2 and LDAC support means the latest wireless tech is catered for and ensures you can get Hi Res audio from compatible devices and music surfaces.

They also feature Google Fast Pair support which means you get easy one-touch connection and pairing with Android phones, and the device is then linked to your Google account for easy access from other Android or Chrome OS devices.

There are IR sensors to detect when they're in your ears, so they pause music when removed, but you can also use each bud independently, which is really handy for calls.

Philips' Fidelio T1 buds are finished with a brushed metal panel, are IPX4 splash-resistant and will be available in black and silver colourways. No pricing has been announced yet, but if they're anything like the Fidelio L3 over-ear headphones, they'll be reasonably priced for what they offer.