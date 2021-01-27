Philips debuts four new sports headphone designs

(Pocket-lint) - Philips has introduced four new wireless headphones for fitness. Each set of headphones is different in design and, therefore, who it's aimed at.

All the Bluetooth 5.0 headphones are available in mid-2021 and, as you'd expect, are watertight - so OK for brief immersion in water - and sweatproof.

There's a dedicated headphone app for the devices, but all work with both Google Assistant and Apple's Siri depending on your preference.

Firstly, there are some true wireless earphones (A7306) with large 9mm drivers and six hours of battery on a single charge. They also feature passive noise-cancelling while the carry case carries an extra 18 hours of charge. What's more, they also have built-in heart rate monitoring, compatible with numerous apps.

The A6606 are neckband bone conduction earphones for use where it's essential to be able to hear what's going on around you. They're primarily intended for cyclists - though we don't think cycling with any headphones on is a great idea - as they have bright LED lights in the rear of the earbuds as a safety feature.

Then there are some lightweight on-ear headphones, featuring 40mm drivers and a decent 25 hour battery life. The fabric sleeves around the earcups are removable and washable.

Finally, the A3206 has a neckband design and the earbuds feature interchangeable wingtips, while the ear hooks ensure they stay on.

Writing by Dan Grabham.