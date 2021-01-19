(Pocket-lint) - TP Vision's multi-year production of Philips TVs in Europe has enjoyed great success, thrusting OLED and Ambilight into a new stratosphere thanks to five-star models like the Philips OLED+935 and OLED 805.

Now it is doing the same with audio, having resurrected the revered Fidelio audiophile brand with the recent launch of the Philips Fidelio X3 headphones.

It's a brand that is synonymous with premium audio, and with TPV extending its Philips partnership for audio products too, it is now being given a new lease of life.

We can expect other new, high-end Fidelio products over time, but this refresh of a much-loved series of stereo, open-backed over-ears kicks off the revival with aplomb.

The Fidelio X3 headphones were chosen to lead the brand's reemergence thanks to an existing, enthusiastic fan base for its predecessors - the X1 and X2. However, while they formed the basis of the X3 design, the team looked to improve on every aspect.

That starts with the overall build quality, including the premium materials used in construction.

The look and feel of a quality pair of headphones are as important as how they perform. And certainly, the X3s feel high-end and luxurious thanks to the adoption of responsibly sourced Muirhead leather for the headband and Kvadrat acoustically transparent fabric, which covers the open-backed enclosures.

A dark satin steel frame provides strength and sturdiness, yet also ensures a lightness that allows for comfort over long periods of use. As do the velour-covered, memory foam earpads.

The design doesn't stop at aesthetics and comfort though - the internal components have equally been improved upon and tweaked for premium performance.

Double-layered enclosures are stiffened with 20 dedicated strengthening ridges to minimise resonance. While each ear sports a single 50mm driver in order to further eliminate any distoriton or phase issues that could have been introduced by the crossover components generally required by multiple driver units.

Philips' Linear Motion Control tech then helps create the multi-later driver, by placing damping gel between two polymer layers and thereby ensuring it can absorb bending waves rather than distributing them back into the driver. This reduces peaks in the high frequency reponse that shouldn't be there, providing smooth, natural treble instead.

Each driver in the Fidelio X3 also includes a powerful, high quality neodymium magnet-based motor. This offers exceptional control and fast, linear response.

The assembly unit is angled at 15-degrees too, to focus sound more naturally into a user's ear canal for an immersive, wider soundstage.

The high-end attention to detail doesn't end with the headphones themselves. The included cables also provide premium performance.

The X3's have two ports - one on either ear - for true stereo separation and balanced mode support is paired with a dedicated cable. The lead also features a 2.5mm TRRS connector for hook-up to a high-res source.

In addition, there is a coventional 3.5mm mini-jack cable included in the box, with a 6.5mm adapter also supplied for connection to a suitable Hi-Fi system.

In short, the Philips Fidelio X3 comes with everything you need to experience high-quality, high-res audio from multiple sources without compromise.

The Philips Fidelio X3 headphones are available now from AO.com and Richer Sounds.