Philips ST702 true wireless headphones lead 2020 sports range

Philips has announced three pairs of headphones for 2020 that are designed for sports and fitness use.

Leading the pack are the Philips ST702 true wireless earbuds. Waterproof and sweatproof, they were first seen in concept form at IFA 2019, but are now a full consumer proposition.

They come with six hours of playtime in the buds themselves, with up to 18 hours of battery life in total thanks to the tubular charging case.

Fast charging also you get one-and-a-half hours of use from just 15 minutes charging time.

In addition, the case works as a cleaner for each earpiece, as they can be UV cleaned inside each time you store them.

Each bud utilises a 6mm neodymium acoustic driver and has touch controls on the outside for music and calls.

The Philips SH402 on-ears come with 20 hours of playtime on a single charge and have removable, cool earcups that can be cleaned by just running them under a tap.

They too are sweat and water resistant, while the battery also has fast charge capabilities - with 10 minutes of charge giving two hours of playback.

Finally, the Philips SN503 headphones are the brand's neckband wireless pair.

Like the ST702s, they come with six hours of playback time, 6mm drivers and water and sweat proofing.

We're awaiting pricing and availability, but expect to see them soon.