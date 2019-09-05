We've been waiting to see the extended plans TP Vision has for the Philips audio brand, after it added headphones and speakers to its existing TV stewardship last year. Now we have a glimpse and we like what we see.

The Philips PH805 ANC wireless headphones are designed to take on the likes of Sony, with its WH-1000XM3, and Bose, with the QC35 II, but at a fraction of the price.

While we don't yet have an official UK price for the Philips over-ears, the Central European cost is said to be €179 - that seems very reasonable considering what's on offer.

The PH805 headphones use four ECM microphones- two feed-back mics inside the earcup and two feed-forward outside - for noise-cancelling tech that can cancel out up to 27dB of ambient sound.

In addition, you get touch controls on the outside of the right earcup that, along with physical buttons, give access to voice assistant capabilities and ANC activation. You can also select, play, pause and skip forwards/backwards through music tracks on the headset itself.

There is a 40mm neodymium driver for each ear and Bluetooth 5.0 offers low latency wireless connection.

Battery life is claimed to be 30 hours, with two hours available from just five minutes of charging time thanks to fast charge tech.

We'll bring you more on UK availability and pricing soon.