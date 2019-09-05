  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Headphones
    3. >
  3. Headphone news
    4. >
  4. Philips headphone news

Philips PH805 wireless headphones offer ANC for less than Bose and Sony

|
Philips / TP Vision Philips PH805 wireless headphones offer ANC for less than Bose and Sony
Best USB-C headphones for Android phones 2019
Best USB-C headphones for Android phones 2019

We've been waiting to see the extended plans TP Vision has for the Philips audio brand, after it added headphones and speakers to its existing TV stewardship last year. Now we have a glimpse and we like what we see.

The Philips PH805 ANC wireless headphones are designed to take on the likes of Sony, with its WH-1000XM3, and Bose, with the QC35 II, but at a fraction of the price.

While we don't yet have an official UK price for the Philips over-ears, the Central European cost is said to be €179 - that seems very reasonable considering what's on offer.

Philips / TP VisionPhilips PH805 wireless headphones offer ANC for less than Bose and Sony image 2

The PH805 headphones use four ECM microphones- two feed-back mics inside the earcup and two feed-forward outside - for noise-cancelling tech that can cancel out up to 27dB of ambient sound.

In addition, you get touch controls on the outside of the right earcup that, along with physical buttons, give access to voice assistant capabilities and ANC activation. You can also select, play, pause and skip forwards/backwards through music tracks on the headset itself.

There is a 40mm neodymium driver for each ear and Bluetooth 5.0 offers low latency wireless connection.

Battery life is claimed to be 30 hours, with two hours available from just five minutes of charging time thanks to fast charge tech.

We'll bring you more on UK availability and pricing soon.

PopularIn Headphones
Sony improves its h.ear noise cancelling headphones, now compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
Philips PH805 wireless headphones offer ANC for less than Bose and Sony
JBL Live 300TWS wireless earbuds have both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control
Sony WI-1000XM2 headphones add the QN1 ANC processor to a neck band
Sennheiser's latest Momentum headphones have ANC, auto-pause and Tile integration
Audio-Technica intros new True Wireless headphone duo with up 15 hour battery life