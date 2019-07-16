As part of Tuesday's Prime Day offerings on Amazon, Philips has discounted its premium Hi-Res over ear headphones by a stunning 50 per cent.

For today only, you can grab the Philips Fidelio X2HR headphones for just £134.99, down £135 from its full retail price.

Typically, out of sale season, you'd see these priced at around £250, so today's deal is very good indeed, especially given the specs and performance of the over-ear cans.

Philips' Fidelio wired headphones is a fantastic over ear option for audiophiles too, especially those who are on a tight budget.

The design is first class, and features comfortable and breathable velour coated memory foam ear-pads as well as an adjustable mesh hammock in the headband.

This mesh ensures you get a close, adjustable fit, but one that's always comfortable and light to wear.

As for the headphones themselves, they feature an acoustic open back design to ensure there's no excessive pressure build up - giving the diaphragm lots of room to move.

Add all of this to the fact that you get certified Hi-Res audio with an incredibly wide 5Hz - 40kHz frequency response, to give you detailed, quality sound throughout the lowest bass tones and highest treble.

This is all powered by a pair of 50mm Neodymium drivers that promise some of the purest audio you've heard.

The deal is available today only, so if you're in the market for high quality headphones, and you love that wired over-ear goodness, you could do a lot worse than grab a pair of these.