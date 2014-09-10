  Philips Fidelio M2L headphones connect to iPhone and iPad via Lightning connector for 24-bit DAC sound

Philips is making the bold claim that its Fidelio M2L headphones are the first on the market that can connect to an Apple iPhone or iPod via the Lightning connector. For this reason they're able to deliver high-quality 24-bit Digital to Analogue Conversion (DAC) and amplification in the headphones themselves.

Apple talked about Lightning connected headphones back at WWDC but this is the first time they've appeared.

By using Apple's Lightning connector with its digital output the M2L headphones can eliminate potential crosstalk and interference. Using two 40mm high magnetic intensity neodymium speaker drivers and a closed-back acoustic architecture they should deliver wide ranging, noise isolated audio with dynamic bass.

The Fidelio M2L's ergonomically refined design, including deluxe breathable leather memory foam ear pads should make them comfortable too.

Pascal van Laer, headphones business leader, WOOX Innovations says: "We’re excited to launch the Philips Fidelio M2L, our first headphone that has a direct digital connection to your iOS device. This means we can deliver an incredible audio experience today, and also opens up exciting opportunities for innovation for the future."

This isn't the first time Philips has made Apple specific headphones. The Philips SHN6000 were able to connect to the iPhone to offer more controls via buttons along the line.

The Philips Fidelio M2L headphones will be available for €250 in Western Europe and North America from December.

READ: Apple iPhone 6 and 6 Plus vs Android: The flagship showdown