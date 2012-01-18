Philips Made for Android headphones coming for spring (pictures)

Although it's been beaten to the punch as the first manufacturer to release Android-specific headphones (by Klipsch), Philips is, to our knowledge, the first to offer an entire range of, what it calls, Made for Android headsets.

The range includes two sets of ear buds, some earhooks and a pair of cans, all of which coming in at reasonable price points, and all featuring full remote control and in-line microphone for Android devices.

Better still, they each offer full functionality for a large number of Android handsets and tablets, regardless of manufacturer, as they are linked to a free application that will be available on the Android Market. This app can be told which specific device you own, and will therefore ensure that the user can programme their headset with music management capabilities - such as play/pause, previous track, next track, fast forward, fast backward and volume control - while call management features are present too. There will also be the ability to launch the app from the on-cable remote.

The application also offers some audio equaliser properties, and different sound modes. It is compatible, at present, with phones and devices from HTC, Samsung, Motorola and LG.

The cheapest headset is the Philips SHE7005A, a pair of in-ear buds that will retail for $29.99 in the US (as Pocket-lint saw these at CES in Las Vegas, we're still to be told of the UK prices). They feature 8.6mm micro-efficient speakers and passive noise isolation.

For those who run or go to the gym, the Philips SHE8105A buds are similarly specified but have earhooks to keep them more firmly in place. They also come with a 24k gold-plated plug for an "ultra-reliable" connection, and weigh in at $39.99.

As a step-up model to the SHE7005A pair, the Philips SHE9005A earbuds offer 10mm high performance speakers, a "premium" metal housing to reduce vibration, the company's proprietary Comply foam tips to improve comfort, and an anti-tangle fabric cable. They cost $49.99.

Lastly, the Philips SHL9705A headset is of the headband/can variety, and comes with 40mm speakers, on-ear memory foam cushions, aluminium outer ear shells for durability (and decent aesthetics, from our showing), and they fold flat for easy storage. They come in at $99.99.

All of the Made for Android range will hit stores in Q2 - that's spring in modern money.