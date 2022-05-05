Corsair now has more affordable surround sound headsets to choose from

(Pocket-lint) - Corsair already has a selection of excellent PC gaming headsets including the Virtuoso XT and HS80, but now the company is adding more to its line-up.

The company has unveiled the Corsair HS65 Surround, a lightweight headset that looks to be a more affordable version of the HS80. Corsair says this model boasts plush memory foam for superior comfort and a durable aluminium-reinforced construction too.

The Corsair HS65 more interestingly boasts Sonarworks SoundID technology which is said to offer a personalised audio experience through personality calibrated audio profiles. That sound comes via custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers so should certainly have plenty of punch.

This headset is said to be "exceptionally" lightweight in order to make it easy to wear for all-day and all-night use. Perfect for those of us working from home, then gaming into the night too. The promise of soft fabrics and plush memory foam, cushioning should only help to support that comfort.

The HS65 connects via either 3.5mm or by a USB adapter on PC. Using that adapter you get Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound on PC, which is where you'll get the best audio for your favourite PC games. You can also get High-Res 24bit/96kHz audio using this adapter. But the 3.5mm connection means you can also use it in stereo mode on PlayStation 5/PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Switch, mobile, and more.

The Corsair HS65 joins several other affordable headsets from Corsair including the HS55 surround and HS55 Stereo too.

Writing by Adrian Willings.