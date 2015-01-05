  Parrot Zik Sport smart headphones offer heart rate monitor, noise cancelling and more

Parrot has unveiled its latest Zik headphones that move away the from Zik 2.0 comfort over ears into the active world with its Zik Sport.

The Parrot Zik Sport, unveiled at CES 2015, are wireless Bluetooth headphones that sit over the head and fit snuggly into the ears. This should mean they're light for running but secure while bobbing up and down. But it's not the ergonomics that are interesting, thought they do look cool, it's the smart sensors.

Jabra released its Pulse headphones not long ago which we reviewed with great excitement as they put music and sports sensors all in one place. The Zik Sport is doing the same with heart rate monitor and pedometer – but it goes further with active noise cancelling too thanks to eight microphones. Two are for voice calling with the other six for noise cancelling.

Parrot claims the Zik Sport can manage five hours on a charge, which should be plenty for anyone going for a run or bike ride. At 75g they should be comfortable throughout. The sensors and accompanying app can measure heart rate, pace and even left and right step detection as well as vertical oscillation – allowing you to perfect running efficiency.

The Parrot Zik Sport price and release date have not been announced but we're looking forward to trying them in 2015.

