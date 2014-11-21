From this photo you’ll never guess who's the new face of Parrot Zik 2.0 headphones

Did you guess Parrot Zik 2.0 had Eurovision Song Contest 2014 winner Conchita Wurst as its new ambassador?

The second generation of Zik represents an improvement on an already impressive set of headphones. Zik 2.0 are 17 per cent lighter than their predecessor while the headband is more comfortable with more ear room thanks to new ear cushions, says Parrot.

Despite the drop in size the Parrot Zik 2.0 still crams in plenty of tech including Bluetooth 3.0, NFC and an 830mAh battery for 18-hour life in flight mode or 8 days standby.

Controls are touch sensitive meaning you can swipe a finger up or down the ear pad to control volume. A 5-band equaliser is built-in to offer 32-bit audio processing. This can be manually changed using the app so your music is mastered how you want. Along with the Digital Sound Processor the headphones can recreate the acoustics of a concert hall for natural listening which Parrot claims reduced tiredness.

Noise cancellation is still featured on the Zik 2.0 thanks to six microphones which record external noise so as to create an opposite wavelength to cancel it. The result should be utter silence with just clear music. This is turned off in Street Mode where you're able to hear music but also be aware of your surroundings.

The multiple mics also mean when taking calls over the headphones your voice and that of the person you're calling should be HD clear.

The Parrot Zik 2.0 headphones are out this month for £299.

