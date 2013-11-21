  Parrot Zik headphones and AR.Drone 2.0 get Windows Phone app and desktop support

Now the design smarts of the Nokia Lumia can be matched with the Philippe Starck designed Parrot Zik headphones because they have a Windows Phone app. And while Parrot was building that app the AR.Drone 2.0 got a Windows friendly app too.

The app functionality doesn’t stop at phones. While previously available for only iOS and Android, the Zik headphones are now also supported on Windows Phone 8 and Windows 8 desktop OS. The Parrot Audio Suite for Zik headphones will be available on Windows 8 by the end of this year while the Windows Phone 8 app is available to download now.

The NFC in the Zik headphones will work with Nokia Lumia handsets such asthe Lumia 920 and Lumia 1020. That means you simply need to tap the phone to the cans and they will be paired over Bluetooth instantly.

The Zik app allows for adjustments to audio settings and parameters like selecting the "Tuned by Lou Reed" feature.

The Parrot AR.FreeFlight app for the AR.Drone 2.0 will be available for Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8 in early December. This allows WP devices to pilot the drone and stream video from its camera to the handset.

All these apps should work perfectly from the outset, according to Henri Seydoux, founder and CEO of Parrot, who says: "We have been working for months with Microsoft to ensure the compatibility of Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8 devices with Parrot products. I am happy to announce the Windows compatibility of apps that are linked to two of our star products: the AR.Drone and the Zik headphones."