  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Headphones
    3. >
  3. Headphone news
    4. >
  4. Parrot headphone news

Parrot Zik headphones and AR.Drone 2.0 get Windows Phone app and desktop support

|
  Parrot Zik headphones and AR.Drone 2.0 get Windows Phone app and desktop support
Massdrop community buy in bulk, so you save money on Headphones, Cameras, Screens and more...
Massdrop community buy in bulk, so you save money on Headphones, Cameras, Screens and more...By Pocket-lint Promotion

Now the design smarts of the Nokia Lumia can be matched with the Philippe Starck designed Parrot Zik headphones because they have a Windows Phone app. And while Parrot was building that app the AR.Drone 2.0 got a Windows friendly app too.

READ: Parrot AR Drone 2.0 Power Edition review

The app functionality doesn’t stop at phones. While previously available for only iOS and Android, the Zik headphones are now also supported on Windows Phone 8 and Windows 8 desktop OS. The Parrot Audio Suite for Zik headphones will be available on Windows 8 by the end of this year while the Windows Phone 8 app is available to download now.

READ: Parrot Zik by Starck pictures and hands-on

The NFC in the Zik headphones will work with Nokia Lumia handsets such  asthe Lumia 920 and Lumia 1020. That means you simply need to tap the phone to the cans and they will be paired over Bluetooth instantly.

READ: Nokia Lumia 1020 review

The Zik app allows for adjustments to audio settings and parameters like selecting the "Tuned by Lou Reed" feature.

The Parrot AR.FreeFlight app for the AR.Drone 2.0 will be available for Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8 in early December. This allows WP devices to pilot the drone and stream video from its camera to the handset.

All these apps should work perfectly from the outset, according to Henri Seydoux, founder and CEO of Parrot, who says: "We have been working for months with Microsoft to ensure the compatibility of Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8 devices with Parrot products. I am happy to announce the Windows compatibility of apps that are linked to two of our star products: the AR.Drone and the Zik headphones."

parrot zik headphones and ar drone 2 0 get windows phone app and desktop support image 2
PopularIn Headphones
  1. Denon AH-D1200 headphones offer style and substance on-the-go
  2. Live Listen with AirPods: How to turn your iPhone into a remote mic
  3. Beats mixes World Cup stars, Guy Ritchie and a Peaky Blinder for great short film, watch it here
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless review: Beats X, be afraid
  5. Apple AirPods 2: When will we get the second-gen earphones ?
  1. Beats Decade Collection commemorates 10 years, available now
  2. Get 20 per cent off ebay tech, including B&O headphones, 4K HDR TVs and more
  3. Nuraphone review: Clever, unique, brilliant... and totally weird
  4. Amazing Apple deal: AirPods with 20% off, now £127.20
  5. The best Bluetooth headphones 2018: Top on-ear or over-ear wireless headphones
Comments