These Panasonic true wireless earphones have up to $85/£75 off

(Pocket-lint) - Panasonic has some cracking deals on true wireless earbuds this Black Friday.

First up, the Panasonic RZ-S500W have some decent reductions and despite their sub-$100/£100 price point feature noise cancelling tech. They also boast 19.5 hours of battery life with the charging case plus they feature touch controls enabling access to Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. They're available in Dusty White and Deep Black.

squirrel_widget_3490023

Then there's the RZ-S300W, available in Mint Green in addition to the aforementioned Dusty White and Deep Black. There's a slight upgrade in terms of battery life at 30 hours with the case. Again there are touch controls.

squirrel_widget_3704365

Finally, the Technics EAH-AZ70WE are the epitome of high-end audio design and are the result of 55 years of audio design innovation from Pana's premium Technics brand. With noise cancelation and top-notch acoustic performance, they've got 18 hours of battery life and voice-activation for Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa.

squirrel_widget_177147

Want more headphone deals? Check out our guide to the latest Black Friday headphone deals.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Dan Grabham.