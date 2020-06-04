As true wireless earphones get ever more popular, Panasonic is the next big name to add its efforts to the product type: the RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W in-ears represent the first time the brand has released true wireless 'buds.

The headliner, the RZ-S500W, comes with noise-cancelling technology to help mute out the outside world. The RZ-S300W, meanwhile, does not offer such a feature - helping it hit both a smaller design and a lower asking price.

Designed for all your audio needs - whether listening or calls - the two wireless earbud products offer built-in MEMS microphones, which helps to suppress wind noise while ensuring any incoming callers sound clearer. The S300W also includes beam-forming technology to isolate your voice, helping any listener on the other end of the call to hear you more clearly (something Bose offers with its 700 Headphones).

Physical touch controls exist on both left and right earbuds for both models. There's also IPX4-equivalent splash-proofing, ensuring suitability for all occasions - whatever the weather.

Whether you're an Apple or Android user the RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W both play nice with Siri and Google Assistant should you want to activate voice control. Amazon's Alexa isn't available at launch - but it is coming "later this spring" Panasonic says.

The S500W hold some similarity to the Technics EAH-AZ70W in-ears, which launched at CES 2020, and which Panasonic holds the licence to production. So expect similar, albeit with the specific Technics tuning.

The RZ-S500W is available in black or white, priced £169. The RZ-S300W is available in a choice of black, white or green, priced £109.