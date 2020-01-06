The Panasonic-owned audio brand Technics has announced a pair of premium true wireless headphones to take on the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM3.

That's because, like those peers, the Technics EAH-AZ70W earbuds come with noise cancelling tech to drown out the hum of a daily commute.

Each earpiece comes with a 10mm driver made up of a graphene-coated diaphragm and acoustic control chamber. Technics claims this "enables transparent, high-pitched and clear middle sound ranges".

The dual hybrid noise cancelling technology employed combines feedforward and feedback methods, along with digital and analogue processing, to actively minimise ambient noise heard outside and inside the headphones.

They are Bluetooth-enabled, with a touch sensor and, like the Sony rivals mentioned, offer simultaneous left and right reception for streamed audio rather than relayed from one to another. This reduces the likelihood of delay.

IPX4 splash resistance is on board, so they can be used in wet weather conditions and while working out. And, battery life is claimed to be six hours of general use with noise cancelling switched on. The charging cradle provides a total of 18 hours of playback.

The EAH-AZ70W true wireless headphones will be available from June in either black or silver. Pricing is yet to be revealed.