Panasonic bolsters headphones range with noise cancelling and Bluetooth models

Panasonic has announced the RP-HC800 Noise Cancelling headphones and the RP-BTD10 Bluetooth Wireless headphones at CES 2014 in Las Vegas.

The RP-HC800 headphones feature the company’s Active Noise Cancelling System, along with improved Feedback Noise Cancelling Technology to help you drown out any unwanted disturbance.

Offering a plastic and metal design with a padded headband and cushioned earcups, the RP-HC800 headphones come with a detachable cord that has an iOS-compatible microphone and controller, allowing users to switch between their music and phone calls.

The RP-HC800 headphones run on one AAA battery, which the company claims will offer 40 hours of noise cancellation, but you will still be able to use them for music playback when they run out of juice.

Panasonic also unveiled the RP-BTD10 Bluetooth Wireless headphones, featuring a 40mm driver unit, along with NFC to pair compatible devices and establish a Bluetooth connection.

The metal housing features raised playback buttons and inside it incorporates aptX for HiFi sound transmission. Unlike the RP-HC800, the RP-BTD10 headphones are powered by a rechargeable lithium ion battery rather than a AAA battery, and will offer around 40 hours' playback before you need to recharge them.

The Panasonic RP-HC800 Noise Cancelling headphones and RP-BTD10 Bluetooth Wireless headphones are available for pre-order now from the Panasonic website and will be shipped in April.