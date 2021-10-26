Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Palm's first new product in years isn't a phone but a pair of wireless earbuds

- $99 introductory price

(Pocket-lint) - Palm is back, again.

After introducing the tiny Palm Phone in 2019, Palm is announcing its next new product. But it's not a phone. It's a pair of true wireless earbuds. Called the Palm Buds Pro, they are available to pre-order starting 26 October 2021 for $99 in the US. Eventually, they'll cost $129 after the pre-order period.

The manufacturer isn't TCL, which made the Palm Phone, but rather "Palm. . . with support from suppliers based out of China", according to the Palm Ventures Group. The company said in a FAQ page that its leadership includes “the designers of Beats by Dre and Samsung’s most popular headphones".

The Palm Buds Pro feature noise cancellation and transparency modes, 10-millimeter drivers, IPX4 water and sweat resistance, and three microphones on each earbud capable of environmental noise cancellation. Battery life is rated at up to 4.5 hours when active noise cancellation is enabled (switching it off can extend the life to 5.5 hours). With the included charging case, you can expect "over 24 hours" of total playback.

Pre-orders are now open in the US, Canada, and Mexico on Palm's website. The earbuds will begin shipping in early November. There's also a silicone case accessory available to order in Shadow Black, Rose Pink, and Navy Blue. The case is $15 during the pre-order period. It will cost $25 afterward.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 26 October 2021.
