Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Headphones
  3. Headphone news
  4. Palm headphone news

Palm is about to launch its first new product in three years

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Palm is about to launch its first new product in three years
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Palm has taken to Twitter to tease a new product announcement set to take place on 26 October. Sadly, for long-time Palm fans, we wouldn't recommend setting your hopes too high. 

Looking at the teaser tweet - which reads "Get ready #PalmCrew! We have something special we’ve been working on for you" - it appears that Palm might be stamping its brand logo on a pair of wireless earbuds. 

The blurry silhouettes set against a coloruful backlight very much look like the classic AirPods-style TWS buds, complete with the external stem and a silicon tip that goes in the ear. 

If the image is indeed what it appears, it might just be rubbing the salt in the wound for those old-time Palm lovers who might still be holding on for something more akin to the Treo and Palm Pre models of yesteryear.

Palm came back to the market as a tiny phone maker in 2018, offering a device that was much, much smaller than a traditional smartphone and one that could act as a backup. 

The idea was that you could slip it into a pocket when out for a run, or wanting time away from your main smartphone, but still be contactable from the same number. 

Since then, it's been relatively quiet and hasn't followed it up with a refined, better model. Now, instead, it seems the company is jumping on the growing TWS market. 

Writing by Cam Bunton. Originally published on 14 October 2021.
Recommended for you
Apple AirPods Pro 2 release date, rumours, features and specs
Apple AirPods Pro 2 release date, rumours, features and specs By Britta O'Boyle ·
Palm is about to launch its first new product in three years
Palm is about to launch its first new product in three years By Cam Bunton ·
Nothing signs major deal with Qualcomm
Nothing signs major deal with Qualcomm By Max Freeman-Mills ·