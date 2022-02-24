(Pocket-lint) - Alongside its Find X5 phone series, Oppo introduced a new pair of true wireless earbuds in its Enco range, called Enco X2. To put them in perspective of the market leading AirPods, they are essentially Oppo's AirPods Pro competitors. Although, they're priced more like the third generation standard AirPods.

There is a little more to it than that though. Oppo's Enco X2 features a dual-driver design, which isn't all that common in mass market in-ear TWS buds.

This combines a four-magnet planar tweeter with an 11mm dynamic driver. Combined, Oppo says they deliver great treble and bass, with frequency response from 20Hz all the way up to 40kHz.

There's also built-in noise cancelling, covering a wide range of frequencies, blocking out up to 45dB of external noise.

What's more, with Bluetooth 5.2 and LHDC 4.0 support, you get high resolution audio playback up to 900kbps when paired with an Oppo Find X5 Pro.

It's clear with this launch, and highlighted specs, Oppo is looking to go for that market of people that really care about specifications and audio bitrates. But they could well be just as convenient and useful to just about anyone.

Having a large driver and dedicated tweeter should mean a great music listening experience, with pretty much every audible frequency well catered for, and good separation between trebles and bass.

The Oppo Enco X2 will be available to buy in black and white from 15 April, and will cost £169 in the UK.

Writing by Cam Bunton.