Onkyo's hi-res music download store gets a total makeover to put usability first

Onkyo has completely revamped its high-resolution audio download store, Onkyo Music. The service, available in the UK, US and Germany is an extension of e-Onkyo Music, the store used in Onkyo's native Japan.

If you listen to high-resolution audio, you would have heard of Onkyo Music before, but if not, it's one of the leading sources for hi-res audio downloads and even has one of the largest sources of MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) tracks, with in excess of 16,000.

MQA files have all the high quality of a hi-res audio track, but take up much less file space. You need a compatible player to be able to listen to them.

But onto the store and it's revamp. Onkyo has made it much easier to navigate around, giving it a cleaner and faster user interface and has given it a new 'suggest as you type' functionality, which predicts which artists, songs or albums you're searching for.

If files are available in the MQA format, the store will now make it more obvious, while those searching for high-resolution audio content will now find it easier than ever to find what they're looking for.

Onkyo says it will constantly monitor the store to look for other ways it can be improved and will support PayPal and Amex payments soon. New music from Japan will be making its way to the store soon thanks to European distribution deals with Fix Records, Falcom and 5pb.Records record labels, along with anime and game soundtracks.

The updates to Onkyo Music are rolling out now and the service can be accessed via the website or dedicated apps for iOS and Android.