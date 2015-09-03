Onkyo W800BT finally bring us quality truly wireless Bluetooth earphones

Onkyo has announced its new W800BT earphones from IFA 2015. These are what we hope for when we read "wireless earphones", they are actually wire-free.

The Bluetooth earphones use independently working left and right earbuds that don't even have a wire holding them together. The right earbud even has a microphone meaning calls can be taken and made using the earphones.

So with something so compact how can battery life hold up? Onkyo has included a USB charging case which has a built-in battery. That should mean, with recharging on the go, the earphones can offer up to 12 hours of music playback, 15 hours of talk time and 30 hours of standby time. How long they last before needing a charge isn't clear.

The quality, as expected from Onkyo, is high with a range of 20Hz-20kHz and a sensitivity of 100dB thanks to Ø8.6mm neodymium drivers in each earpiece.

The Onkyo W800BT earphones will be released in Europe from November and be priced at €300 which is about £220.

Onkyo has also launched E500BT Bluetooth earphones that feature the traditional cable connecting the two earbuds. These feature a Ø40mm high power driver in each earbud and touch panel controls. These will also be available from November for €230 which is about £170.

READ: Sony Xperia Z5 Premium: Android's new 4K king of bling (hands-on)