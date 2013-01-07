Onkyo blazes into headphones with HF300 and FC300 on-ear and in-ear models

Onkyo has forged its way into a new product category with the launch of a range of headphones at CES 2013 in Las Vegas.

Well known for its high-quality home theatre and hi-fi components, Onkyo is looking to take a slice of the mobile music pie with the launch of two models of on-ear headphones and two models of in-ear headphones.

The HS-HF300 come with an audiophile-grade 6N oxygen-free copper cable encased in clear elastomer, with gold-plated connectors. Onkyo is promising almost perfect conductivity and low touch noise.

The HS-FC300, on the other hand, come with a flattened tangle-free elastomer cable. The cable on both models is detachable and replaceable, so if you break it, or want to upgrade it, you're free to do so.

The headphones themselves offer a folding design and are closed back, with 40mm titanium drivers. Ported bass sub-chambers are said to offer a "muscular bottom-end response" and we'd expect them to be great performers, given Onkyo's heritage.

The aluminium driver housing is shaped to resemble the volume knob on Onyko's hi-fi kit, in a simple but eye-catching design. The HS-FC300 will come in three colours: black, white and purple. The black model comes with a red cable for that, ahem, Beats look.

The ES-HF300 will be priced at $179, and the ES-FC300 at $149. They will be available in Q1 2013 - no word in UK pricing or availability as yet.

But that's not all. Onkyo also plans to launch in-ear headphones. The IE-HF300 and IE-FC300 again offer the choice of an audiophile cable or tangle-free alternative, and feature a 14.3mm dynamic transducer.

You'll be able to get your hands on those for $129 and $99 respectively, again due in early-2013.

In addition, Onkyo is developing an equaliser app that will work in partnership with your Onkyo headphone, so you'll be able to have full control over the audio output of your device.

UPDATE: The Onkyo ES-HF300 will cost £179 and the HC300 will be £149 and will be available in March. The in-ear models will be £129 and £99 respectively, arriving in April.