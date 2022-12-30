(Pocket-lint) - As well as the OnePlus 11, the Chinese manufacturer plans to unveil a new pair of wireless earbuds soon - likely during its 7 February event in India.

However, you won't have that long to wait to see them - a couple of, what looks like, OnePlus press and marketing images have already appeared online.

Renowned leaker Evan Blass has posted a few pictures of the forthcoming in-ears on his Twitter feed, including an "unboxing" showing everything you get on purchase.

There are few details, but we have learned a few things during previous leaks, so you can get an idea of what to expect.

The Buds Pro 2 will come in three colours, it seems, green (to match one of the new OnePlus 11 variants), black and white.

They'll be made in partnership with Dynaudio, which has its branding engraved on the charging case, while battery life will reportedly be up to 38 hours case and buds combined.

According to speculation, the buds will sport dual drivers - 6mm and 11mm - in each ear and, we presume, active noise cancellation. This is on the first-gen Buds Pro so there's no reason it'd be absent this time around.

Pricing is yet to be revealed, but considering the originals launched at £139, you can expect the replacements to be around the same ballpark.

Writing by Rik Henderson.