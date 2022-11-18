OnePlus Buds Pro 2 renders show a very familiar design

(Pocket-lint) - The first OnePlus Buds Pro 2 renders show a design that looks very similar to Apple's popular AirPods Pro in a rather fetching green colour.

The next earbuds to come out for OnePlus are already expected to ship in the early parts of 2023 but a new leak by Kuba Wojciechowski appears to confirm that the company has a new partner. If correct, these Olive Green earbuds will be co-created with Dynaudio.

The leak and accompanying renders show OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with angled ear tips for a better fit as well as a combination matte and shiny finish. These things look similar to the existing OnePlus Buds Pro, but also slightly different. Part of that might be the colour, one that we're absolutely here for no matter what.

We also get a look at the charging case that has the Dynaudio branding engraved on it as well as a charging LED. The charging case also matches the same Olive Green finish for the ultimate in aesthetic, too. Assuming you like the green, that is.

You do like that green, don't you? We're not sure we can be friends if not.

As for specifications, we're expecting 11mm and 6mm dual drivers with support for noise cancellation. Battery life is reportedly up to 38 hours with all the audio trickery disabled when you take the charging case into consideration. Wireless charging support is included, too.

In terms of a release, we're told that the first quarter of 2023 seems like a good bet. We will likely start to hear more about these things, hopefully with more colours, in due course.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.