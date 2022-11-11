OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds touted for Q1 2023 launch

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is overdue a refresh of its Buds Pro wireless earbuds and a new report has the Buds Pro 2 being announced alongside the OnePlus 11 in Q1 2023.

The current OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds were first announced in July of 2021 which means that the company is long overdue for giving us something new to listen to. Very much so, in fact. Now a new report citing tipster Mukul Sharma has OnePlus readying an announcement alongside a new phone - none other than the OnePlus 11. It's thought that production of the earbuds has already begun in Asia and Europe.

"Mukul also revealed that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will make its official debut alongside the OnePlus 11," the report by MySmartPrice begins before adding that a Q1 2023 release is in the cards. That means that we're only likely to have to wait a few more months before the big unveiling.

Once the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are finally announced we can look forward to active noise cancellation (ANC), while a new ambient noise feature is also rumoured. The way it's described makes it sound similar to Apple's Transparency mode, available on its own high-end earbuds and headphones. It should allow some sound in for times when that might come in handy, like walking busy streets or listening for your stop on a train.

Other rumoured features include up to 38 hours of battery life with ANC disabled and fast charging via a USB-C port. Beyond that, we'll just have to wait for OnePlus to officially announce these things early next year.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.