The OnePlus Nord Buds promise big bass and speedy charging

(Pocket-lint) - One Plus has revealed its oft-rumoured Nord Buds to the world, as part of its More Power to You event,

The new earbuds are available in two colourways, either Black Slate or White Marble and feature a smooth ergonomic design, which OnePlus claims will remain comfortable for long hours of use.

The Nord Buds feature beefy 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers that are said to provide excellent audio fidelity and deep rumbling bass.

There's support for Dolby Atmos and, presumably, other spatial audio formats, too.

To get the perfect sound for your tastes OnePlus gives you 3 preset EQ modes - Bold, Bass or Serenade. If none of those suit you, you can also make a custom EQ in the Sound Master Equalizer software.

Battery life is decent, with 7 hours standalone or 30 hours including the case. But, if you happen to run out of juice, they support fast charging and will give you 5 hours of playback in just 10 minutes of charging.

Call quality should be impressive since the Nord Buds have 4 microphones on board as well as AI noise reduction.

The earbuds take advantage of Bluetooth 5.2 tech, which allows for a 94ms low latency gaming mode, in addition to OnePlus Fast Pairing with a compatible handset.

The Nord Buds will be available in India first, beginning May 10th at 12pm IST. If you're keen, they'll only cost you ₹2,799 (about $36 or £30).

Writing by Luke Baker.