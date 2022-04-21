OnePlus Nord Buds specs leak ahead of launch

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is expected to announce a number of products during its More Power to You launch on 28 April, including the OnePlus Nord Buds, the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

The company previously teased an image of the OnePlus Nord Buds - which will be the first product that isn't a phone to take on the Nord name - but another leak has now detailed what specifications we can expect from the wireless headphones.

According to Max Jambor, who has a pretty decent track record, the Nord Buds will offer a 12.4mm driver, Bluetooth 5.2 and they will come in Black, White and Blue colour options.

Jambor also detailed charging capabilities, claiming they will offer 5 hours of listening on a 10 minute charge, while the battery should deliver 7 hours of listening in total, or 30 hours if you include the charging case. There will be no active noise cancellation on board like the OnePlus Buds Z2 - though this isn't hugely surprising - and they will offer an IP55 rating.

Nord Buds:

12.4mm driver

Bluetooth 5.2

10 min charge > 5H listening

7H listening (30H with case)

IP55

No ANC

Black, White and Blue color — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) April 20, 2022

In terms of design, the image released by OnePlus itself shows a design similar to the OnePlus Buds Z2, though simplified. There is no word on price as yet but given the Nord range of smartphones are priced competitively, we would expect the same from the Nord Buds.

Thankfully it's not long before you'll find out for sure. You can head to our separate feature for how to watch the OnePlus event on 28 April.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.