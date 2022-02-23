OnePlus might be soon to release Nord-branded earbuds

(Pocket-lint) - The OnePlus brand is no stranger to wireless earbuds, offering options like the OnePlus Buds, Bullets and Buds Z2.

You might think they already have an option for every user, but the latest leak from the often reliable OnLeaks suggests there's more in the works.

High resolution renders give us our first peek at what are tipped to be Nord TWS earbuds.

The renders show a different style to OnePlus' current designs, with a shorter, wider stem and a glossy gold accent.

The golden circle on the earbuds we presume will be a capacitive touch button for media control and answering phone calls.

The charging case is a boxy affair with a gold embossed OnePlus logo on the lid, somewhat reminiscent of some of Sony's TWS earbuds.

91mobiles claims that the renders are "based on the live images of final prototyping stage units" but we should expect minor changes in the final product.

The report also suggests that the earbuds will pack features like ANC and low latency for gaming while retaining an aggressive price point.

There's currently no indication as to whether OnePlus will offer alternative colours of the Nord earbuds, but the gold adds some variety to the current monochromatic offerings.

Since the Nord branding is usually reserved for the brand's mid-range smartphones, we're expecting mid-range pricing on these earbuds too.

OnePlus has a number of products rumoured to launch over the next few months, so if the Nord 'buds look like your kind of thing, you may not have long to wait.

Writing by Luke Baker.