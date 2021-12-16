(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds, bringing some of the higher-end features from the Buds Pro into a more affordable product.

OnePlus Buds Z2 use a familiar design, similar to AirPods in theory, featuring the external stem pointing down from a rounded teardrop-shaped earbud.

Like the Buds Pro, the Buds Z2 feature ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) with two different levels of noise cancelling, offering either 25 or 40 decibel cancelling.

Music is delivered to your ears using some relatively large 11mm drivers. Plus, they can play music for up to 38 hours including the battery in the case.

What's more, using fast charging technology, you only need to plug them in for 10 minutes to get 5 hours of playback time.

One of the more convenient features to land on the Buds Z2 is Google Fast Pair support, which makes it really simple to pair and connect to any of your Android devices.

You'll get a pop-up visual on your screen with an easy pairing button. And - once paired - you can see individual battery levels for each bud and the case. Plus, you can even use Google's 'Find my Buds' service to locate them.

Best wireless headphones 2021: Top Bluetooth options from Sony, Bowers and Wilkins, Bose and more By Conor Allison · 16 December 2021

They're built to survive inclement weather too, with IP55 rating against dust and water ingress in the buds themselves and IPX4 splash resistance in the case.

Use them with a modern OnePlus flagship phone (from OnePlus 7/7 Pro upwards) and you'll get Dolby Atmos support and 94ms latency for gaming audio in Pro Gaming mode.

OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available in black or white when they ship and will cost just £99 in the UK when they do, making them highly affordable buds for the performance they promise.