OnePlus Buds Z2 leak in all their glory, set to feature better battery life inside a smaller design

(Pocket-lint) - The latest wireless earbuds from OnePlus looks set to launch just around the corner, as a new spec leak and series of renders showing off the upgraded Buds Z2 leaves little to secrecy. 

They’re expected to implement features from the more premium OnePlus Buds Pro, as the new Z2 model is purported to showcase seven hours of listening time per bud, with a total of 38 hours utilising the charging case, active noise cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 5.2, and IP55 water and dust resistance. 

ANC is a big boon, with noise cancellation previously exclusive to the $150 / £140 higher-end Buds Pro. 

OnePlusOnePlus Buds Z2 leak in all their glory, set to feature better battery life inside a smaller design photo 2

The recently released all-new OnePlus Buds Pro.

Initially, reports stirred that OnePlus was working on a pair of Buds Pro ‘Lite’, but considering the obvious feature parity expected on the Z2, it seems the company has opted to bring that offering level to the Z line instead. 

According to the specifications leaked, the earbuds themselves are most likely going to shrink slightly, while the charging case should see only subtle changes. The earbuds are pinned to go from 37.98 x 23.35mm to 33 x 22.44mm, while the charging case will remain relatively the same at 75 x 35.9 x 29.05mm to 73.15 x 36.80 x 29.70mm. 

There’s no word yet on pricing, but considering the original OnePlus Buds Z retail for just $50 / £55 with discounts readily available, we don’t expect the Z2 to be priced much higher than that. 

Writing by Alex Allegro. Originally published on 4 October 2021.
  • Source: [Exclusive] Oneplus Buds Z2 Official Images, Colors, and Detailed Specs Sheet Revealed - giznext.com
