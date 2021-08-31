OnePlus to launch cheaper Buds Pro 'Lite' with ANC?

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is planning on launching a cheaper pair of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling (ANC), having only recently launched its first pair of ANC-equipped earphones.

According to a rumour the new earphones will be a "Lite" edition of the Buds Pro, which were announced alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 and launched this summer.

The rumour comes from frequent OnePlus leaker, Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) on Twitter, who claims they'll offer noise cancellation like the Buds Pro, but at a lower price.

1+ is working on a new - lower priced - pair of headphones with ANC. Some sort of Lite edition of the Buds Pro



I really like the Buds Pro so I am curious what those cheaper ones have to offer — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) August 30, 2021

Apart from that, no further information is given about specifications, exact pricing or details on battery life, colours or design.

Since they're claimed to be a 'Lite' version, we could speculate that the fit and finish of the buds will likely be less premium-looking than the Buds Pro, which have a polished metallic stem.

The Buds Pro also come with a really neat portable case that's equipped with wireless charging for convenience, while the buds themselves feature very low latency and Bluetooth 5.2 support.

OnePlus' premium earbuds also feature up to 38 hours of battery life including the charging case, which is up there with the longest-lasting buds on the market. Whether or not the Buds Pro 'Lite' feature the same level of battery is yet to be seen.

One thing that will be interesting to find out is price. Buds Pro retail for £139 in the UK, which is already quite affordable for what's on offer, so potentially that means a pair of true wireless earbuds with ANC that are closer to the £100 mark.