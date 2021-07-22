OnePlus Buds Pro announced, ANC earbuds launching in August

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is no stranger to the audio market these days, and as part of its Nord 2 announcement has released details of an upcoming pair of true wireless earbuds. These are called the OnePlus Buds Pro, and offer smart ANC in a true wireless design.

The Buds Pro follow on from the original Buds, but bring with them some added smarts. Namely, these have an active noise cancelling system.

Unlike older versions of ANC, these have a smart system that adjusts the level of noise cancelling constantly in real-time in response to ambient noise around the wearer.

Each bud has three mics for this purpose, and can - according to the press release - filter out noise levels up to 40dB when needed.

Noise cancelling also applies to voice calls, where the buds have been designed to naturally reduce wind noise and make sure your voice is heard clearly. And with 11mm drivers, OnePlus promises "heart-pounding bass" but rich treble and clear vocals.

Battery life seems impressive too, with up to 38 hours total including the battery in the charging case, plus Qi-certified wireless charging so you can just pop it down on a wireless charging base.

Like the earbuds, the case has been completely redesigned and together they offer a more premium look, enhanced by the chrome finish of the earbud stem - particularly on the black models.

What's more, with a 10 minute fast charge you can get 10 hours of playback time split between the battery in the buds and the case.

OnePlus also says they're primed and ready for gaming audio, with Bluetooth 5.2 and 94ms latency, you should find there's very little in the way of lag.

OnePlus Buds Pro will be available to buy from 25 August in the UK, with pre-orders starting on 18 August and a price set at just £139 in the UK.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion · 22 July 2021