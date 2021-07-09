(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is developing a new pair of in-ear headphones, and you can apply for a chance to test them.

According to the company’s Lab website, OnePlus is looking for people to test the Nord 2 and “Buds Pro". Apart from the name of the earbuds, the company doesn’t reveal much else. It's assumed they'll feature active noise cancellation, given they will be Pro earbuds. OnePlus is set to launch the Nord 2 on 22 July 2021, so we expect to learn more about the Buds Pro soon.

If you want to try the OnePlus Buds Pro before they become officially available, you have until 17 July 2021 to apply to take part in the OnePlus' Lab test program.

According to OnePlus, applications to test OnePlus Buds Pro close 17 July 2021. Reviewers will be announced on 21 July, and devices will be shipped to testers as soon as 22 July (the same day the Nord 2 launches) with an embargo to follow at a yet-to-be-determined date. OnePlus said "reviewers will receive devices around the official launch event date", so it's possible the company is planning to launch the earbuds before the end of the month. Perhaps they'll arrive the same day as Nord 2? Pocket-lint will keep you posted.

Go to the OnePlus Lab website. Look for and select the Apply button under "The Lab - Buds Pro Edition". Fill in the application form and submit it. Enter your email, OnePlus Community username, country, occupation, and more. OnePlus will review all applications between 9 July and 17 July 2021. Winners will be announced in the OnePlus Community on 21 July 2021.

Check out the FAQ section at the bottom of the Lab website for more details.