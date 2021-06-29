Nothing's Ear 1 buds will launch on 27 July

(Pocket-lint) - Carl Pei's company, Nothing, will be unveiling its first product at a launch event on 27 July. The Ear 1 will finally be revealed at the end of next month.

Nothing isn't giving too much away just yet, but in its invitation to media it said that it will "combine raw beauty and precise engineering for a pure sound experience".

Nice and vague as that is, Nothing has given a hint as to what its products will look like and suggested strongly that there will be at least some transparent materials being used throughout its portfolio.

Over the first few months of this year, Nothing has been drip-feeding snippets of information about its plans for the coming year(s).

We've known since May that its first product - a pair of true wireless earbuds - would be called Ear 1, and it was initially planned to launch in June.

Clearly, plans have changed a little and the product has been delayed slightly. More recently, the company announced that it would be selling its first buds at Selfridges through its Smartech brand.

We don't expect Nothing will stop at just earbuds, but there's a lot riding on the company's first product and a lot of pressure to get this first impression right.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion · 29 June 2021

With its early messaging being all about stripping out the unecessary and leaving us with practical products with iconic-looking designs, the early talk has been bold.

Time will tell whether or not the first product lives up to all the hype.

Writing by Cam Bunton.