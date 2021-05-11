Nothing's first pair of earbuds called Ear 1, will launch in June

(Pocket-lint) - Carl Pei's company, Nothing, will launch its first earbuds this June and they'll be called 'Ear 1'. That's correct, you'll see a product called Nothing Ear 1 hitting the shelves this summer.

From the beginning, Pei's vision for Nothing was to create a company and products that focussed on being uncomplicated and just did their job without fussing and getting in the way.

Of course, that vision also extends to a name. So while odd, it's certainly refreshing to see a product named as plainly as this in a market with long names like Momentum True Wireless 2 or LG's Tone Free Wireless Earbuds (FN7), or featuring a complicated string of letters and numbers like the Sony WF-1000XM3.

In fact, it's a naming scheme that's set to continue. In the company's initial announcement Carl Pei states that he doesn't believe it needs a fancy name and picked it for simplicity, while also essentially confirming that the second one will be called 'Ear 2'.

Best USB-C headphones for Android phones 2021 By Dan Grabham · 11 May 2021

Sadly, the name and a vague launch data are all we have from Nothing right now.

There's only a vague hint at the design in the accompanying image, with the announcement claiming it is "top secret", but that it will feature "notes of transparency, iconic form and refined functionality". Whatever that means.

Stay tune for more. If Nothing is anything like Carl Pei's previous company - OnePlus - it'll keep drip-feeding information as the launch nears, to keep us all anticipating the first official product from the fledgling manufacturer.

Writing by Cam Bunton.