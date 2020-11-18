(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is no stranger to offering up deals to its customers - since it now styles every Wednesday as 'OnePlus Day' - but the latest offering is perhaps its most tantalizing yet, with the OnePlus Buds available for just $1.

Released back in July for $80, the company's first truly wireless earbuds make a great stocking filler and offer a super, more budget-friendly alternative to Apple's AirPods and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

If you're quick enough, they'll be even friendlier to your budget. And being quick is the catch. As with anything being offered for such a mind-meltingly low price, there's always a blasted catch, isn't there?

In this case, the deal will simply last until stock runs dry. We don't know how many units OnePlus plans to shift, naturally, but we do know that it will kick off around 11am EST. And if you miss out in the first round, another round will begin at 1pm EST

This means you're going to have to hot on the OnePlus website if you want to pick these up for yourself (or to pass them off as a more expensive present for a loved one, perhaps) and save some cash.

It's almost definitely worth the effort, though. As Cam Bunton points out in our OnePlus Buds review, "OnePlus users looking for an affordable pair of truly wireless earphones will undoubtedly be looking at the Buds. For the asking price, these wireless in-ears deliver enjoyable sound, convenience and good battery life - plus one heck of a lot of bass."

It's likely the OnePlus Buds will also be discounted during Black Friday, as well, but, let's face it, this is is the one deal you want to win over the sales period. With that in mind, good luck.

Writing by Conor Allison.