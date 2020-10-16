(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus announced its second pair of true wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Z, alongside the new OnePlus 8T smartphone.

They cost $49.99, which is less than the already-affordable than the OnePlus Buds, and they come with a new look and silicone ear tips rather than plastic. Other highlights include “bass boost technology", Dolby Atmos support, 10mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, IP55 sweat resistance, and an environmental noise reduction feature to help amplify your voice over background noise.

They can also “quick switch” between the two most recently paired devices; just hold down on an earbud for three seconds move between.

The OnePlus Buds Z wireless earbuds average 20 hours of playback time on a full charge including the case. On a single charge, they will last for up to five hours, but a 10-minute top-up will add three more hours of use, OnePlus said.

The case holds the earbuds horizontally. There's no wireless charging.

You can buy the OnePlus Buds Z from OnePlus starting 2 November. They will also be available on Amazon. OnePlus said they will launch in white as well as a “special-edition colourway by Steven Harrington". You'll get three sizes of silicone tear tips in the box.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.