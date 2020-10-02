OnePlus Buds Z could launch alongside OnePlus 8T on 14 October

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is going to launch its next flagship, the OnePlus 8T on 14 October, and if its teasers are anything to go by, it looks like we might get a new pair of earphones too.

While it hasn't used the name itself, there has been speculation that a more affordable alternative to its OnePluds Buds true-wireless earbuds is in the offing. In a tweet published on 1 October, OnePlus teases the launch:

A whole new world of sound. Coming soon. — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 1, 2020

The key element of the image here is - obviously - the only thing in the image: a silicone in-ear tip. It suggests the next Buds will feature a different design to the plastic, moulded construction of its first pair.

That means, instead of sitting just in the entrance of the ear canal, the ear tips will form a seal, to help offer better passive noise cancelling.

Rumours have suggested this new pair of buds - currently referred to as the OnePlus Buds Z - is going to be considerably cheaper than the already affordable OnePlus Buds.

We're not sure exactly how much they'll cost, but we don't have long to find out all the ins and outs of the next pair of OnePlus.

You can find out along with us during the launch event. Head here to find out how and when you can watch the launch event.

Writing by Cam Bunton.