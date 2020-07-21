OnePlus Buds bring big bass and battery life to the budget earphone market

OnePlus has unveiled its first pair of true wireless earphones: OnePlus Buds. As is usually the case for OnePlus, the promise is big performance for a low price.

The basic design is very similar to that made popular by Apple's Airpods. That means there's a plastic moulded ear tip to fit inside your ear, with a protruding element that sticks down underneath it.

Performance-wise, there's not a lot to separate these Buds from their rivals, but in some ways, they promise to outperform AirPods.

The 13.4mm drivers are not only big by in-ear standards, but they also offer deep bass performance and - according to OnePlus - offer Dolby Atmos support.

With a fully charged pair of OnePlus Buds, you'll be able to listen to music for up to seven hours, with the battery in the case delivering an additional 23 hours of playback for a total of 30 hours.

The OnePlus Buds feature quick pairing and - when paired with a OnePlus phone - bring up a quick pairing pop-up menu on the screen.

A low latency connection should also mean no noticeable lag when watching videos, and each earphone can work independently of the other, meaning you can take one out during a call to charge it if the battery starts running low.

OnePlus Buds also have IPX4 water resistance which means they can cope with splashes of water and - more importantly - sweat during any workouts.

OnePlus Buds are launching in three colours: white, black and blue and are available to pre-order direct from OnePlus from today for just £79.